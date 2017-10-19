RSHS Cross Country Hopes to Place Top Four at State

ROCK SPRINGS—The Rock Springs Tigers cross country team will travel to Sheridan this weekend to race in the State Cross Country Championships meet on Saturday, October 21.

4A West Conference Results

The Rock Springs girls cross country team took first place at the 4A West Conference meet in Jackson last Friday, October 13. Shaunti Longfellow, Hannah Shuler, and Bailee Radakovich all received All-Conference titles, as they finished among the top ten.

The Rock Springs boys cross country team took second place at the Conference meet. Parker Jones and David Medina received All-Conference titles.

Team Goals for State

The cross country team has set clear goals they want to achieve at the state meet, and head cross country coach Brad Dekrey believes they can meet them.

“Both the boys and girls have set goals. Girls want to finish in the top four, as well as do the boys,” Coach Dekrey said. “Both teams are capable of achieving their goals.”

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Improvements Throughout Season

Coach Dekrey said the Tigers have been running with more competitiveness than they did earlier in the season.

“Improvements that we’ve seen include an increase in competitive spirit from both the boys and girls,” Coach Dekrey said. “Another huge improvement has been the overall attitude of the kids towards workouts.”

“Both teams have been great to work with this year,” he said. “They have come together as a group and seem to genuinely enjoy one another.”