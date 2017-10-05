RSHS Cross Country Team to Host Meet and Fundraiser

ROCK SPRINGS—The Rock Springs High School cross country team will host their home cross country meet Friday, October 6, and will host their annual fundraiser Saturday, October 7.

Rock Springs High School

The Meet

The Tigers will host their home meet on Friday at the White Mountain Golf Course. The meet will consist of two races, one boys race and one girls race.

The girls will race at 4 pm.

The boys will race at 4:45 pm.

Awards will be given to the top 20 runners.

Lander, Wyoming Indian, Evanston, Green River, and Rock Springs will be competing at the meet, and possibly Mountain View and Lyman.

The Tigers’ home meet will be the last meet of the season before Regional cross country in Jackson on Friday, October 13.



Fundraiser Proceeds Go to Charity

The Tigers will be hosting their annual fundraiser on Saturday, October 7, in which all the proceeds go to charity.

The fundraiser starts at 8 am at Cruel Jacks. The cross country team, along with anyone who wants to join them, will drive from Cruel Jacks to Wilkins Peak outside of Rock Springs, and they will then run or walk up Wilkins Peak.

“The fundraiser has sort of morphed over the last 20 years,” Coach Dekrey said. The fundraiser started in 1997 and has continued since then.

It started as a way to honor the life of a RSHS Freshman cross country runner who succumbed to a lengthy battle with cancer. His name was Justin MacDonald.

The fundraiser now honors two other former Rock Springs Tigers cross country runners.

The fundraiser honors Nicole Peterson, a young woman who ran for RSHS. She took her own life while attending college.

The fundraiser also honors former Tiger runner, Dan Bruner, who passed away suddenly in May of 2017.

The cross country team also sells t-shirts as part of the fundraiser in honor of these three people.



Charities

The money raised from the fundraiser goes to three charities that are chosen by the families of the former cross country alumni who have passed away.

The families have chosen the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and Black Dog Rescue.

Ronald McDonald House provides support and housing for families to be near their sick or ill children while the kids are being cared for. It is a home away from home.

St. Jude’s works to understand, treat, and put an end to childhood cancer and other illnesses and diseases.

Black Dog Rescue, located in Cheyenne, provides homeless animals with loving homes and promotes animal welfare across Wyoming.



Signs Honor Former Tigers

“Another facet of the home meet is, we sell signs in honor of those three people the fundraiser honors,” Coach Dekrey said.

The cross country team has sold 39 signs, 13 for each person the fundraiser honors.

The signs are sponsored by Sweetwater Medics and Sweetwater County Fire District #1, as Nicole Peterson was a firefighter for the fire district.