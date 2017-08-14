RSHS Debate Re-Groups After Nationals & Looks Forward to New Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Riley Skorcz and Hannah Sparks didn’t let their status as sophomores hold them back in public forum debate during the 2016-2017 season.

These two underclassmen qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association National Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama June 18-23.

Not content with that impressive accomplishment, they went on to tie for the most wins among Wyoming public forum debate teams competing at the tournament.

“Nationals was a life-changing experience, and I can’t wait to bring back the things I learned to help this year’s team,” said Skorcz.

Skorcz and Sparks were not alone in holding their own at the world’s largest academic competition.

Austin Griffith, Spencer MacLellan, CeeJay Berg, Ian Fletcher, Liz Chollak, and Brody White also piled up competitive scores, with Berg and Griffith coming within a few points of breaking into elimination rounds.

Perhaps more valuable than good performances, the team had the opportunity to watch the best competition in the country up close and personal.

“It’s different seeing a national championship performance in person than it is watching it on a video. We watched every finals round and learned from the best of the best. Seven of our eight national qualifiers are returning to the team this season and will share a wealth of new knowledge with their teammates. Even Austin, who now competes for WWCC, has joined us as a coach,” said Head Coach Stephanie Cozzens.

Last year’s squad brought home a third place finish from the state tournament. While a repeat top three finish would be exciting, the broader goal is to build a strong foundation of hard work, positive team culture, and academic rigor.

“Our purpose is so much bigger than winning trophies. Appreciation for literature, social awareness, reading comprehension skills, critical thinking, knowledge of current events, and of course, communication, are the real reasons we do this activity,” said Cozzens.

The team has already started work on the 2017-2018 season. Students who are interested in joining the team are encouraged to listen for announcements about the official start of practices or ask a team member.