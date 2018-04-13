RSHS Girls Soccer Beats Kelly Walsh 4-1

ROCK SPRINGS– The No. 3 Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers soccer team beat the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans in Casper today, 4-1.

The Lady Tigers now have a 4-0 conference record and a 8-1 overall record.

Kelly Walsh falls to 2-2 in conference play and 5-3-1 overall.



Rock Springs High School

Up Next

The Lady Tigers will take on Natrona tomorrow at noon at Natrona County High School. The Fillies will enter the game with a 1-2 conference record and a 1-4-1 overall record.