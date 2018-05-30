RSHS Girls Soccer Coach Honored with Coach of the Year Award

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs High School head girls soccer coach Stephen Pyer was honored with the Coach of the Year award for the 2018 soccer season.

This is the second time in three years that Pyer has received this honor. He was first honored in 2016.

“I’m proud of my players, assistants, the parents, and everyone else that helps with the program. Everyone together made this team work,” Pyer said.



The Lady Tigers’ Season

The Lady Tigers wrapped up their season with a fifth-place finish at the 4A Wyoming High School State Tournament. The girls beat Jackson 2-0 in the consolation championship to claim the first state trophy ever for the RSHS girls soccer program.

Coach Pyer’s goal going into the state tournament was to come away with a first place trophy, but he also wanted to “prove to the state that Rock Springs Lady Tigers are an elite team in 4A soccer”.

“After our results, I’m so proud that this group of girls were able to fight back and get two more wins after a mentally hard loss first round,” Pyer said.



The Lady Tigers dropped their first game of the state tournament to Campbell County in a 4-1 loss before going on to win their final two games.

The girls soccer team was also the 4A West conference champions this season. They finished the season with a 9-0-1 conference record and a 17-2-1 overall record.

“This season has been amazing,” Pyer said. “Not only our success, but how much fun these girls are to coach. They make the season fun and worth all my time and effort I put into the program.”



Pyer Gives Credit to His Team

Pyer puts a lot of time and effort into the RSHS girls soccer program, but he gives credit for the team’s success to the athletes.

“The reason I have won this award twice is credited to my girls I coach,” Pyer said. “All of the off-season commitment, practices, tournaments, camps, and just straight love for the game makes my job easy.

“These girls have had tremendous coaches in their developmental leagues and have a strong passion for the game of soccer.”

Pyer is proud of the RSHS girls soccer program and their accomplishments, and looks forward to the many more seasons to come.