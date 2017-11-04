RSHS Girls Swimming and Diving Place Tenth at State Meet

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving team took tenth place at the State Championship Meet this weekend, November 3 and 4, in Gillette.

Rock Springs High School

State Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

Rock Springs: 10th place- 2:05.57 1)Whitney Anderson SR 2) Tanner Miller SR 3) Addy Fernandez FR 4) Shelby Aldred SR

200 Yard Individual Medley

Tanner Miller SR: 11th place- 2:24.10

1 Meter Diving

Ali Lange SR: 1st place- 448.10

500 Yard Freestyle

Payton Miller SO: 12th place- 5:53.32

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Rock Springs: 9th place- 1:53.10 1) Aubrie Martinez SR 2) Shelby Aldred SR 3) Whitney Anderson SR 4) Payton Miller SO

100 Yard Breaststroke

Tanner Miller SR: 9th place- 1:13.27

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Rock Springs: 10th place- 4:05.51 1) Shelby Aldred SR 2) Addy Fernandez FR 3) Whitney Anderson SR 4) Tanner Miller SR

Team Scores

1. Laramie High School- 258

2. Sheridan High School- 248

3. Cheyenne Central High School- 176

4. Thunder Basin High School- 167

5. Green River High School- 160

6. Campbell County High School- 98

7. Jackson Hole High School- 65

8. Cheyenne East High School- 53

8. Kelly Walsh High School- 53

10. Rock Springs High School- 43

11. Cheyenne South High School- 36

12. Evanston High School- 24

13. Natrona County High School- 12