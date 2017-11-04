RSHS Girls Swimming and Diving Place Tenth at State Meet

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving team took tenth place at the State Championship Meet this weekend, November 3 and 4, in Gillette.
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
State Results
200 Yard Medley Relay
- Rock Springs: 10th place- 2:05.57 1)Whitney Anderson SR 2) Tanner Miller SR 3) Addy Fernandez FR 4) Shelby Aldred SR
200 Yard Individual Medley
- Tanner Miller SR: 11th place- 2:24.10
1 Meter Diving
- Ali Lange SR: 1st place- 448.10
500 Yard Freestyle
- Payton Miller SO: 12th place- 5:53.32
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
- Rock Springs: 9th place- 1:53.10 1) Aubrie Martinez SR 2) Shelby Aldred SR 3) Whitney Anderson SR 4) Payton Miller SO
100 Yard Breaststroke
- Tanner Miller SR: 9th place- 1:13.27
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
- Rock Springs: 10th place- 4:05.51 1) Shelby Aldred SR 2) Addy Fernandez FR 3) Whitney Anderson SR 4) Tanner Miller SR
Team Scores
1. Laramie High School- 258
2. Sheridan High School- 248
3. Cheyenne Central High School- 176
4. Thunder Basin High School- 167
5. Green River High School- 160
6. Campbell County High School- 98
7. Jackson Hole High School- 65
8. Cheyenne East High School- 53
8. Kelly Walsh High School- 53
10. Rock Springs High School- 43
11. Cheyenne South High School- 36
12. Evanston High School- 24
13. Natrona County High School- 12