RSHS Girls Track & Field Team Travels to Utah

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School track and field team competed at the 2018 Davis Super Meet at Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah, on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 20 and 21.

The girls team competed on Tuesday, while the boys team took the trip to Utah on Wednesday.

Check out the results from the girls’ portion of the meet below.



Rock Springs High School

Girls Results



Girls Long Jump

1st- Selena Cudney 17-00.75

2nd- Favour Wanjoku 16-06.50

31st- Rachel Shuler 13-03.50



Girls Shot Put

4th- Courtney Smith 35-11.00

6th- McKenna Bournazian 33-11.00

12th- Megan Bradford 31-02.00

13th- Brixen Mathis 30-11.00

17th- Shelynd Halls 30-05.00

18th- Trinity Chrisawn 30-01.50

27th- Rachel Shuler 28-05.00

37th- Allison McConnell 26-10.50

56th- Kayleigh Hamblin 22-07.50



Girls Discuss

4th- Courtney Smith 100-02

8th- Brixen Mathis 96-11

10th- Megan Bradford 93-06

16th- Shelynd Halls 87-06.50

19th- McKenna Bournazian 83-07.50

37th- Allison McConnell 66-00.50

49th- Trinity Chrisawn 55-00

54th- Rachel Shuler 48-07.00



Girls 100 Meter Dash

12th- Favour Wanjoku 13.33

23rd- Rhys Brandt 13.69

39th- Rachel Shuler 14.02



Girls 1600 Meter Run

5th- Shaunti Longfellow 5:32.65

6th- Hanna Shuler 5:37.97

29th- Ashlyn Wolfe 6:04.96

31st- Alex Riley 6:05.97

50th- Scarlett Sisemore 6:25.71



Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

8th- Jenae Ramirez 51.45



Girls 800 Meter Run

4th- Shaunti Longfellow 2:28.19

24th- Erin Poyer 2:43.13

40th- Andi Longfellow 2:54.62

42nd- Karla Duarte 2:55.95

51st- Brinlee McFarlane 3:03.91



Girls 200 Meter Dash

4th- Selena Cudney 26.51



Girls 3200 Meter Run

10th- Hanna Crockett 12:58.77

17th- Scarlett Sisemore 13:46.32



Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

8th- Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 4:30.62



Girls 4×800 Meter Relay