RSHS and GRHS Cross Country Teams Compete at Conference

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School cross country teams raced at the 4A West Conference meet on Friday, October 13, in Jackson Hole.
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Five Rock Springs runners and two Green River runners finished in the top ten, earning All Conference titles.
Rock Springs Boys All Conference
- Parker Jones- 1st place
- David Medina- 5th place
Green River Boys All Conference
- Brayden Kovick- 8th place.
Rock Springs Girls All Conference
- Shaunti Longfellow- 1st place
- Hannah Shuler- 3rd place
- Bailee Radakovich- 8th place
Green River Girls All Conference
- Jade Arnell- 10th place
Boys Team Results
- Evanston- 49
- Rock Springs- 62
- Jackson- 86
- Green River- 88
- Natrona County- 95
- Kelly Walsh- 103
Girls Team Results
- Rock Springs- 50
- Jackson- 59
- Evanston- 73
- Natrona County- 90
- Kelly Walsh- 104
- Green River- 140
Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: