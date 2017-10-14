RSHS and GRHS Cross Country Teams Compete at Conference

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School cross country teams raced at the 4A West Conference meet on Friday, October 13, in Jackson Hole.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Five Rock Springs runners and two Green River runners finished in the top ten, earning All Conference titles.



Rock Springs Boys All Conference

Parker Jones- 1st place

David Medina- 5th place

Green River Boys All Conference

Brayden Kovick- 8th place.

Rock Springs Girls All Conference

Shaunti Longfellow- 1st place

Hannah Shuler- 3rd place

Bailee Radakovich- 8th place

Green River Girls All Conference

Jade Arnell- 10th place





Boys Team Results

Evanston- 49 Rock Springs- 62 Jackson- 86 Green River- 88 Natrona County- 95 Kelly Walsh- 103

Girls Team Results

Rock Springs- 50 Jackson- 59 Evanston- 73 Natrona County- 90 Kelly Walsh- 104 Green River- 140

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: