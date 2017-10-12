RSHS and GRHS Harriers Head to Conference Meet

SWEETWATER COUNTY—The Rock Springs and Green River High School cross country teams are heading to Jackson Hole on Friday, October 13, to compete in the Wyoming 4A West Conference meet.

Rock Springs High School

Wyoming 4A Conference Meets

The Wolves and Tigers will be competing against all the other teams in their conference which include Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Jackson Hole, and Evanston.

The Wyoming 4A East Conference meet will also be hosted this weekend in Cheyenne in which, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Sheridan, Campbell County, and Thunder Basin will compete.

Green River High School

Last Week’s Meet in Rock Springs

The Rock Springs Tigers hosted their home meet last Friday, October 6, in which both the Tigers and the Wolves raced.

Top RSHS Boys Finishers

David Medina- Second place

Parker Jones- Third place

Shane Ramsey- Seventh place

Jayson Caudell- Tenth place

Mauricio Perez- 15th place

Thomas Murphy- 16th place

Kolin McIrvin- 27th place

The Rock Springs boys cross country team took second place at the meet.

Top GRHS Boys Finishers

Brayden Kovick- 5th place

Marcos Valerio- 8th place

Tanner Adams- 12th place

Drew Gibson- 14th place

Christian Gaytan- 24th place

Miles Moffat- 50th place

Marcus Moffat- 53rd place

The Green River boys cross country team took third place at the meet.

Top RSHS Girls Finishers

Shaunti Longfellow- 1st place

Hannah Shuler- 2nd place

Bailee Radokovich- 5th place

Hanna Crockett- 6th place

Syd Shannon- 13th place

Alex Riley- 15th place

Jenae Rameriz- 17th place

The Rock Springs girls cross country team took first place at the meet.

Top GRHS Girls Finishers

Jade Arnell- 7th place

Kaisa Arnell- 12th place

Tayla Boyer- 26th place

Jimena Compost- 40th place

Dezeray Wilson- 43rd place

Skylee Gomez- 46th place

The Green River girls cross country team took third place at the meet.