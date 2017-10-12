RSHS and GRHS Harriers Head to Conference Meet

SWEETWATER COUNTY—The Rock Springs and Green River High School cross country teams are heading to Jackson Hole on Friday, October 13, to compete in the Wyoming 4A West Conference meet.
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Wyoming 4A Conference Meets
The Wolves and Tigers will be competing against all the other teams in their conference which include Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Jackson Hole, and Evanston.
The Wyoming 4A East Conference meet will also be hosted this weekend in Cheyenne in which, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Sheridan, Campbell County, and Thunder Basin will compete.
Green River High School
Last Week’s Meet in Rock Springs
The Rock Springs Tigers hosted their home meet last Friday, October 6, in which both the Tigers and the Wolves raced.
Top RSHS Boys Finishers
David Medina- Second place
Parker Jones- Third place
Shane Ramsey- Seventh place
Jayson Caudell- Tenth place
Mauricio Perez- 15th place
Thomas Murphy- 16th place
Kolin McIrvin- 27th place
The Rock Springs boys cross country team took second place at the meet.
Top GRHS Boys Finishers
Brayden Kovick- 5th place
Marcos Valerio- 8th place
Tanner Adams- 12th place
Drew Gibson- 14th place
Christian Gaytan- 24th place
Miles Moffat- 50th place
Marcus Moffat- 53rd place
The Green River boys cross country team took third place at the meet.
Top RSHS Girls Finishers
Shaunti Longfellow- 1st place
Hannah Shuler- 2nd place
Bailee Radokovich- 5th place
Hanna Crockett- 6th place
Syd Shannon- 13th place
Alex Riley- 15th place
Jenae Rameriz- 17th place
The Rock Springs girls cross country team took first place at the meet.
Top GRHS Girls Finishers
Jade Arnell- 7th place
Kaisa Arnell- 12th place
Tayla Boyer- 26th place
Jimena Compost- 40th place
Dezeray Wilson- 43rd place
Skylee Gomez- 46th place
The Green River girls cross country team took third place at the meet.