RSHS and GRHS Open Season at Evanston Invitational

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School wrestling teams opened their seasons at the Evanston Invitational on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9, in which they showed strong starts to the season, placing third and fourth respectively.
Rock Springs High School
RSHS Varsity Final Results
Varsity 106
- 3rd Place- Cash Christiansen won by fall over Chase Milligan (Spring Creek) (Fall 4:33)
Varsity 113
- 4th Place – Zach Vasquez of Rock Springs lost by decision to Dominic Martinez (Green River) (Dec 2-0)
Varsity 120
- 3rd Place – Mason Yenney won by decision over Isaac Saavadra (Evanston) (Dec 7-1)
Varsity 126
- 1st Place – Ashton Dupape won by fall over Dawson Schramm (Kemmerer) (Fall 5:34)
- 5th Place- Cole Seymour won in the ultimate tie breaker over Cristian Sanchez (Bear River) (UTB 10-9)
Varsity 132
- 1st Place- Cameron Metcalf won by fall over Trevor Allred (Rock Springs) (Fall 5:03)
- 2nd Place- Trevor Allred lost by fall to Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) (Fall 5:03)
Varsity 138
- 3rd Place – Rj Stassinos of Rock Springs won by fall over Colten Ellison (Lyman) (Fall 2:31)
Varsity 152
- 2nd Place – Tristan Profaizer of Rock Springs lost by major decision to Beau Chacon (Spring Creek) (Maj 11-0)
Varsity 170
- 3rd Place – William Petrovich of Rock Springs won by fall over Wyatt Larsen (Bear River) (Fall 1:06)
Green River High School
GRHS Varsity Final Results
Varsity 106
- 2nd Place- Clayson Mele lost tie breaker by 1 to Zackery Bingham (Bear River) (TB-1 17-6)
Varsity 113
- 3rd Place – Dominic Martinez won by decision over Zach Vasquez (Rock Springs) (Dec 2-0)
- 5th Place – Cody Price won by fall over Bear Browne (Spring Creek) (Fall 2:12)
Varsity 120
- 2nd Place – Kade Knezovich lost by fall to Josh Tripp (Spring Creek) (Fall 3:22)
Varsity 138
- 6th Place – Justin Flores of Green River lost by decision to Lee Woolsey (Weber) (Dec 7-4)
Varsity 145
- 2nd Place – Nathan McCann of Green River lost by fall toAnthony Chavez (Spring Creek) (Fall 4:47)
Varsity 195
- 1st Place – Payton Tucker of Green River won by decision over Gavin Simmons (Evanston) (Dec 4-3)
Varsity 220
- 6th Place – Justin Rubalcaba of Green River lost by injury default to Kadar Criddle (Pinedale) (Inj. 1:18)
Team Scores
1. Spring Creek 288.5
2. Bear River 222.0
3. Rock Springs 173.0
4. Green River 149.0
5. Evanston 96.0
6. Weber 91.0
7. Lyman 82.0
8. Kemmerer 80.0
9. Rawlins 60.0
10. Big Piney 52.0
11. Mountain View 49.0
12. Grantsville 37.0
13. Pinedale 30.0
RSHS JV Final Results
JV 113
- 2nd Place – Rj Davidson
JV 132
- 2nd Place – Waylon Martinez of Rock Springs
JV 170
- 3rd Place – Lance Kettering of Rock Springs
JV 182
- 3rd Place – Carson Knezovich of Rock Springs
JV 220
- 4th Place – Gavin Mikesell of Rock Springs
- 6th Place – Porter Hansen of Rock Springs
GRHS JV Final Results
JV 106
- 2nd Place – Nathan Campos
JV 113
- 1st Place – Kade Flores
JV 126
- 2nd Place – Gabe Patton
JV 132
- 1st Place – Jacob Weipert of Green River
JV 138
- 3rd Place – Anthony Wood
JV 160
- 1st Place – Brett McKeehan
JV 170
- 1st Place – Jon Ty Leininger
JV 182
- 1st Place – Kaden Lloyd
- 5th Place – Seddon Sanders
JV 285
- 5th Place – Sage Wilde of Green River
For the entire invitational results, click here.