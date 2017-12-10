RSHS and GRHS Open Season at Evanston Invitational

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School wrestling teams opened their seasons at the Evanston Invitational on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9, in which they showed strong starts to the season, placing third and fourth respectively.

Rock Springs High School

RSHS Varsity Final Results

Varsity 106

3rd Place- Cash Christiansen won by fall over Chase Milligan (Spring Creek) (Fall 4:33)

Varsity 113

4th Place – Zach Vasquez of Rock Springs lost by decision to Dominic Martinez (Green River) (Dec 2-0)

Varsity 120

3rd Place – Mason Yenney won by decision over Isaac Saavadra (Evanston) (Dec 7-1)

Varsity 126

1st Place – Ashton Dupape won by fall over Dawson Schramm (Kemmerer) (Fall 5:34)

5th Place- Cole Seymour won in the ultimate tie breaker over Cristian Sanchez (Bear River) (UTB 10-9)

Varsity 132

1st Place- Cameron Metcalf won by fall over Trevor Allred (Rock Springs) (Fall 5:03)

2nd Place- Trevor Allred lost by fall to Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) (Fall 5:03)

Varsity 138

3rd Place – Rj Stassinos of Rock Springs won by fall over Colten Ellison (Lyman) (Fall 2:31)

Varsity 152

2nd Place – Tristan Profaizer of Rock Springs lost by major decision to Beau Chacon (Spring Creek) (Maj 11-0)

Varsity 170

3rd Place – William Petrovich of Rock Springs won by fall over Wyatt Larsen (Bear River) (Fall 1:06)

Green River High School

GRHS Varsity Final Results

Varsity 106

2nd Place- Clayson Mele lost tie breaker by 1 to Zackery Bingham (Bear River) (TB-1 17-6)

Varsity 113

3rd Place – Dominic Martinez won by decision over Zach Vasquez (Rock Springs) (Dec 2-0)

5th Place – Cody Price won by fall over Bear Browne (Spring Creek) (Fall 2:12)

Varsity 120

2nd Place – Kade Knezovich lost by fall to Josh Tripp (Spring Creek) (Fall 3:22)

Varsity 138

6th Place – Justin Flores of Green River lost by decision to Lee Woolsey (Weber) (Dec 7-4)

Varsity 145

2nd Place – Nathan McCann of Green River lost by fall toAnthony Chavez (Spring Creek) (Fall 4:47)

Varsity 195

1st Place – Payton Tucker of Green River won by decision over Gavin Simmons (Evanston) (Dec 4-3)

Varsity 220

6th Place – Justin Rubalcaba of Green River lost by injury default to Kadar Criddle (Pinedale) (Inj. 1:18)

Team Scores

1. Spring Creek 288.5

2. Bear River 222.0

3. Rock Springs 173.0

4. Green River 149.0

5. Evanston 96.0

6. Weber 91.0

7. Lyman 82.0

8. Kemmerer 80.0

9. Rawlins 60.0

10. Big Piney 52.0

11. Mountain View 49.0

12. Grantsville 37.0

13. Pinedale 30.0



RSHS JV Final Results

JV 113

2nd Place – Rj Davidson

JV 132

2nd Place – Waylon Martinez of Rock Springs

JV 170

3rd Place – Lance Kettering of Rock Springs

JV 182

3rd Place – Carson Knezovich of Rock Springs

JV 220

4th Place – Gavin Mikesell of Rock Springs

6th Place – Porter Hansen of Rock Springs

GRHS JV Final Results

JV 106

2nd Place – Nathan Campos

JV 113

1st Place – Kade Flores

JV 126

2nd Place – Gabe Patton

JV 132

1st Place – Jacob Weipert of Green River

JV 138

3rd Place – Anthony Wood

JV 160

1st Place – Brett McKeehan

JV 170

1st Place – Jon Ty Leininger

JV 182

1st Place – Kaden Lloyd

5th Place – Seddon Sanders

JV 285

5th Place – Sage Wilde of Green River



For the entire invitational results, click here.