0

SPORTS

RSHS and GRHS Open Season at Evanston Invitational

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School wrestling teams opened their seasons at the Evanston Invitational on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9, in which they showed strong starts to the season, placing third and fourth respectively.

Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:


RSHS Varsity Final Results

Varsity 106

  • 3rd Place- Cash Christiansen won by fall over Chase Milligan (Spring Creek) (Fall 4:33)

Varsity 113

  • 4th Place – Zach Vasquez of Rock Springs lost by decision to Dominic Martinez (Green River) (Dec 2-0)

Varsity 120

  • 3rd Place – Mason Yenney won by decision over Isaac Saavadra (Evanston) (Dec 7-1)

Varsity 126

  • 1st Place – Ashton Dupape won by fall over Dawson Schramm (Kemmerer) (Fall 5:34)
  • 5th Place- Cole Seymour won in the ultimate tie breaker over Cristian Sanchez (Bear River) (UTB 10-9)

Varsity 132

  • 1st Place- Cameron Metcalf won by fall over Trevor Allred (Rock Springs) (Fall 5:03)
  • 2nd Place- Trevor Allred lost by fall to Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) (Fall 5:03)

Varsity 138

  • 3rd Place – Rj Stassinos of Rock Springs won by fall over Colten Ellison (Lyman) (Fall 2:31)

Varsity 152

  • 2nd Place – Tristan Profaizer of Rock Springs lost by major decision to Beau Chacon (Spring Creek) (Maj 11-0)

Varsity 170

  • 3rd Place – William Petrovich of Rock Springs won by fall over Wyatt Larsen (Bear River) (Fall 1:06)

Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:


GRHS Varsity Final Results

Varsity 106

  • 2nd Place- Clayson Mele lost tie breaker by 1 to Zackery Bingham (Bear River) (TB-1 17-6)

Varsity 113

  • 3rd Place – Dominic Martinez won by decision over Zach Vasquez (Rock Springs) (Dec 2-0)
  • 5th Place – Cody Price won by fall over Bear Browne (Spring Creek) (Fall 2:12)

Varsity 120

  • 2nd Place – Kade Knezovich lost by fall to Josh Tripp (Spring Creek) (Fall 3:22)

Varsity 138

  • 6th Place – Justin Flores of Green River lost by decision to Lee Woolsey (Weber) (Dec 7-4)

Varsity 145

  • 2nd Place – Nathan McCann of Green River lost by fall toAnthony Chavez (Spring Creek) (Fall 4:47)

Varsity 195

  • 1st Place – Payton Tucker of Green River won by decision over Gavin Simmons (Evanston) (Dec 4-3)

Varsity 220

  • 6th Place – Justin Rubalcaba of Green River lost by injury default to Kadar Criddle (Pinedale) (Inj. 1:18)


Team Scores

1. Spring Creek  288.5

2. Bear River  222.0

3. Rock Springs  173.0

4. Green River  149.0

5. Evanston  96.0

6. Weber  91.0

7. Lyman  82.0

8. Kemmerer  80.0

9. Rawlins  60.0

10. Big Piney  52.0

11. Mountain View  49.0

12. Grantsville  37.0

13. Pinedale  30.0

RSHS JV Final Results

JV 113

  • 2nd Place – Rj Davidson

JV 132

  • 2nd Place – Waylon Martinez of Rock Springs

JV 170

  • 3rd Place – Lance Kettering of Rock Springs

JV 182

  • 3rd Place – Carson Knezovich of Rock Springs

JV 220

  • 4th Place – Gavin Mikesell of Rock Springs
  • 6th Place – Porter Hansen of Rock Springs


GRHS JV Final Results

JV 106

  • 2nd Place – Nathan Campos

JV 113

  • 1st Place – Kade Flores

JV 126

  • 2nd Place – Gabe Patton

JV 132

  • 1st Place – Jacob Weipert of Green River

JV 138

  • 3rd Place – Anthony Wood

JV 160

  • 1st Place – Brett McKeehan

JV 170

  • 1st Place – Jon Ty Leininger

JV 182

  • 1st Place – Kaden Lloyd
  • 5th Place – Seddon Sanders

JV 285

  • 5th Place – Sage Wilde of Green River



For the entire invitational results, click here.

Tags: