RSHS and GRHS State Cross Country Results

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School cross country teams competed at the Wyoming State Cross Country Championships in Sheridan on Saturday, October 21.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





4A Boys Team Results

Laramie Natrona County Evanston Jackson Hole Rock Springs Kelly Walsh Sheridan Cheyenne Central Green River Cheyenne East Thunder Basin Cheyenne South

Rock Springs Boys Results

David Medina- 3rd place- 16:32.84 (All-State)

Parker Jones- 4th place- 16:33.24 (All-State)

Jason Caudell- 30th place- 17:32.46

Shane Ramsey- 41st place- 17:46.53

Maricio Perez- 46th place- 18:10.59

Kolin McIrvin- 62nd place- 18:50.65

Thomas Murphy- 65th place- 19:02.18

Green River Boys Results

Christian Gayton- 25th place- 17:25.75

Brayden Kovick- 29th place- 17:31.31

Marcos Valerio- 39th place- 17:40.78

Colton Minard- 40th place- 17:41.43

Drew Gibson- 47th place- 18:12.28

Tanner Adam- 49th place- 18:14.40

Miles Moffat- 74th place- 19:47.18

4A Girls Team Results

Cheyenne Central Laramie Jackson Hole Rock Springs Evanston Sheridan Natrona County Kelly Walsh Thunder Basin Campbell County Cheyenne East Cheyenne South Green River

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Rock Springs Girls Results

Shaunti Longfellow- 9th place- 19:34.76 (All-State)

Hannah Schuler- 12th place- 19:55.08

Bailee Radakovich- 13th place- 20:05.66

Hanna Crockett- 38th place- 21:13.73

Erin Poyer- 42nd place- 21:20.34

Jenae Ramirez- 47th place- 21:27.12

Syd Shannon- 51st place- 21:39.66

Green River Girls Results