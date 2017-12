RSHS and GRHS Students Make All-State Choir List

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Several Rock Springs High School and Green River High School students have been invited to perform in Evanston for All-State Choir in January. All-State Choir will be from January 14 through 16.



Rock Springs High School

Clayton Boren- Second Year Tenor

Adam Forbush- First Year Bass

Anna George- Third Year Alto

Domanic Sherwood- First Year Tenor

Green River High School