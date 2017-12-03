RSHS and GRHS Students Named to All-State Band

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Several Rock Springs High School and Green River High School students have been named to the All-State Band list, and will travel to Evanston to perform at All-State Band in January. They will perform from January 14 to 16.
Rock Springs High School
- Esther Bae- First Year Flute
- Xenia Crosby- First Year Flute
- Terence Davis- Second Year Euphonium
- Kameron Hale- Second Year Percussion
- Alyssa Jordan- Second Year Flute
- Antonina Klatka- Third Year O-Flute
- Mathew Kozlowski- First Year Percussion
- Makayla Kramer- Second Year Clarinet
- Fabian Martinez- First Year Flute
- Colin Murcray- First Year Trumpet
- Sean Pinkham- Second Year O-Clarinet
- Rachael Pinkham- First Year Trumpet
- John Prevedel- Third Year Alto Sax
- Alicia Stevens- Fourth Year Horn
- Lydia Townsend- Third Year Trombone
- Keian Willingham- Third Year Flute
Green River High School
- Samuel Bayles- Third Year Trombone
- Brad Eveatt- First Year Tuba
- Ashlie Gold- Third Year Flute