RSHS and GRHS Students Named to All-State Band

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Several Rock Springs High School and Green River High School students have been named to the All-State Band list, and will travel to Evanston to perform at All-State Band in January. They will perform from January 14 to 16.



Rock Springs High School

Esther Bae- First Year Flute

Xenia Crosby- First Year Flute

Terence Davis- Second Year Euphonium

Kameron Hale- Second Year Percussion

Alyssa Jordan- Second Year Flute

Antonina Klatka- Third Year O-Flute

Mathew Kozlowski- First Year Percussion

Makayla Kramer- Second Year Clarinet

Fabian Martinez- First Year Flute

Colin Murcray- First Year Trumpet

Sean Pinkham- Second Year O-Clarinet

Rachael Pinkham- First Year Trumpet

John Prevedel- Third Year Alto Sax

Alicia Stevens- Fourth Year Horn

Lydia Townsend- Third Year Trombone

Keian Willingham- Third Year Flute

Green River High School