RSHS and GRHS Volleyball Will Face Off for Dig Pink

ROCK SPRINGS—This Wednesday, October 4, is the annual Dig Pink volleyball game between rival teams, the Rock Springs Tigers and the Green River Wolves.

Dig Pink raises breast cancer awareness, and it raises funds to help find a cure for breast cancer. Though the Tigers and Wolves will be playing a tough, competitive rivalry match, they are also uniting to help eradicate breast cancer.

Rock Springs High School

When and Where

This year’s Dig Pink game will be hosted by the Tigers at the Rock Springs High School gymnasium. The Freshman game will be at 3 pm, Sophomore game at 4 pm, JV at 5 pm, and the Varsity will play at 6 pm.

“The Dig Pink is always more than just another conference game with all of the emotions,” Rock Springs head volleyball coach Shawn Pyer said. “However, it is very important for us to win this conference game for our conference record.”

RSHS and GRHS 2017 Records

The Tigers are heading into the game with a 2-3 conference record and a 5-18 overall record.

The Wolves have a 3-2 conference record and a 15-9 overall record.

However, the last time these teams met this season, the Tigers won in five games.

“The first time we beat Green River there were a lot of emotions for us, and I believe Green River will come to play and we will have to play our best in order to beat them again,” Coach Pyer said.

Preparations for Game Day

Both teams have been making adjustments in practice so they can be the stronger team on Wednesday night.

Green River has been focusing on removing unforced errors so they don’t give free points to the Tigers.

“We have been really talking a lot about eliminating unforced errors,” Green River head volleyball coach Rikki Shantz said. “I would love to see us play good defense and not miss as many serves as last time we met up.”

Rock Springs hopes to keep mental strength throughout the game.

“We have switched up some positions and rotations, so hopefully that helps us be successful,” Coach Pyer said. “It is a mental game for us and if we can be mentally strong the entire time, I think we will come out on top.”