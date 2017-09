RSHS Hosts Homecoming 2k17 Activities All Week

ROCK SPRINGS — Join Rock Springs High School for their homecoming week activities, including the Varsity football game, homecoming parade, and tailgate party!

Rock Springs High School

Monday 9/25

Spirit Day: Movie Monday

Tuesday 9/26

Spirit Day: Tie Dye Tuesday

Event: Pool Party (5-6:30 pm at the Rec Center)

Freshman Football Game @ Evanston (4 pm)

Wednesday 9/27

Spirit Day: Rapper, Rocker, Country Wednesday

Event: Bonfire (7:30-9 pm at the Old Fairgrounds)

Thursday 9/28

Spirit Day: Tiger Throwback Thursday

Events: Bowling Night (6-9 pm at Pla More Lanes)

Friday 9/29

No School

Events: Parade (4-5 pm in Downtown Rock Springs)

Tailgate Party (5-7 pm at RSHS Courtyard)

Cross County Meet @ Park City

Girls Swimming vs. Laramie (5 pm @ RSHS Pool)

Varsity Football vs. Campbell County (7 pm at RSHS Tiger Stadium)

Saturday 9/30

Events: Homecoming Dance (7-10 pm at Aux Gym)

JV Football vs. Campbell County (9 am @ RSHS Tiger Stadium)

Girls Swimming @ Cheyenne East (9 am)

Volleyball vs. Jackson (10 am sophomore, 11 am JV, noon varsity @ RSHS)

