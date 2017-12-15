RSHS Hosts Winter Sports Bash

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Winter sports athletes will be introduced to the student body and the community at the Winter Sports Bash on Monday, December 18, at 7 pm.

All the winter sports athletes will be introduced, and the RSHS dance and cheer teams will perform.

Winter Sports Bash Details

There will also be several activities taking place, including a scrimmage between the RSHS basketball teams, a 3-point contest, and more. Concessions will also be available.

The theme for the event is throwback, so people should wear their own throwback high school gear or their parents’ high school gear.

The entry fee for the Winter Sports Bash will be a donation at the door.