RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Jesus Covarrubias was nominated as one of the September Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Jesus, Senior Captain Cheerleader, has been a cheerleader for 3 years. He is also in involved in drama. He cares about his team and takes his leadership role seriously. He is fair and kind to everyone on the team. Every community event that we participate in, he is always the first one to volunteer. When we host our mini cheer camp, the little kids just love him. He is an outstanding role model for young kids. Being on a team of mostly girls, he is a true gentleman. Always the first to hold the door for his teammates and coaches and makes sure his team has everything they need before doing for himself. He always steps up when we need him to, and we are honored to be his coaches.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration