RSHS Invested Student of the Month

TJ Davis was nominated as one of the October Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

TJ has served as one of the drum majors for the RSHS Tiger Marching Band in 2017, beginning his school year in July helping to formulate the show’s concept and execution.

Additionally, TJ has been selected to perform with the South Big Horn District Honor Band, the Wyoming All State Honor Band, and the NAFME All National Honor Band – one of four Wyoming students selected.

TJ is always willing to jump in and help students learn their music, and is an excellent leader and role model.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration