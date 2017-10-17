RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Alicia Stevens was nominated as one of the October Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Alicia Stevens embodies everything one would expect out of a model student-athlete. Along with playing tennis and carrying a full senior class load – including college courses – Alicia is also fully involved with a wide variety of outside-of-school interests.

Music is her passion, playing hockey goalie is her hobby, and bringing smiles to the faces around her is her goal. People who know her and spend time with her are certainly the better off for it.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration