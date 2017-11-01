RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Brooklynne Stauffer was nominated as one of the November Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Brooklynne Stauffer is Captain of the team this year. She is highly committed to this team. Works extremely hard. Never missing practice. Never complaining. Always correcting mistakes. Keeps peace on this team. Is an outstanding student. Dances at her local studio! An amazing role model for all! She is kind and loving. Full of ideas on how to improve. Positive child all the way around!”

– Rock Springs High School Administration