RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Annaleise Malmgren was nominated as one of the November Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Annaleise is one of the most dedicated athletes that I have had the pleasure of coaching. Even when she broke her arm last year she was at every practice, volunteered for every community service and swim meet timer position that we were asked to do.

She always gives her 100% in everything she does with cheer and school. Her grades are impeccable and we ask a lot of her being one of out top flyers in cheerleading and she rises to the challenge every time. Even when life is not all sunshine and rainbows, you would never know it from Annaleise.

She puts a smile on her face, encourages her other teammates and loves what she does. It is an honor to coach a young lady like Annaleise and I just look forward to watching her continue to grow.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration