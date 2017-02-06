RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Deklyn Searle was nominated as one of the February Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Deklyn is the student President of the Tiger Thespian Theater program, and is always dedicated to the theater. He is also involved in choir and band and has a strong work ethic in the performing arts. He is also proficient in his academics and strives to be successful everyday. He currently is acting in the spring musical “Big Fish,” and took on a role as a student leader. He is a choreography assistant and teaches other students dancing skills.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration