RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Tanner Miller was nominated as one of the February Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Tanner is an outstanding student in academics, as well as in extracurricular activities. She competed on the girls swin team, and now currently manages the boys swim team. She competed in All-State drama and received an All-State award for makeup and is considered second in the state for stage makeup. She is also serving as a student leader and assistant stage manager for our spring musical.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration