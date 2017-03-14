RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Maggie Justinak was nominated as one of the March Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Maggie is a member of Athletes for Literacy, the Health Academy, Renaissance, Key Club, and is on the Student Advisory Committee for the Wyoming High School Activities Association. Maggie has lettered all four years in basketball, three years in soccer and two years in tennis. She has been All Conference for basketball and All State for tennis.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration