RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Cory Schaeperkoetter was nominated as one of the February Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Cory just started choir this year after being in band throughout his high school career. he wants to go into music and has been so enthusiastic about learning about choir and how to sing.

He also took AP Music Theory and is delving into that head first. I feel cory has worked very diligently to expand his musical knowledge and expertise and will do well as a college music major and, ultimately, a music teacher.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration