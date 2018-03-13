RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Carley Ebert was nominated as one of the March Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

“Carley is currently serving as the Tiger Thespian Troupe Student President. She has dedicated her time to theater arts and her academics. She has a strong work ethic and volunteers in our program, as well as in the community.

Carley serves as a leader by constantly keeping a positive attitude. Her personal character inspires and resonates with students around her. Carley has dedicated hot of her time to the theater program and her lead role in ‘Legally Blonde’ the musical.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration