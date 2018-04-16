RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Kingdom Wanjoku was nominated as one of the April Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

“Kingdom Wanjoku is a member of the energy academy, student council, national honor society, engages in community service with the boys and girls club and is a captain of the boys varsity soccer team.

Kingdom is a very positive student athlete and always encourages all the players around him. His effort is demonstrated on a daily basis and he is a great role model to his teammates.

Kingdom is a very focused young man in all that he does and is a very well rounded person. He is a pleasure to coach and every player on out team looks up to his leadership and respects him.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration