RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Hannah Spicer was nominated as one of the April Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

“Hannah Spicer is a Junior this year and a Co-Captain of our team. She displays nothing but leadership and kindness for the entire team. She s responsible and dedicated to her team.

She just made the All-State Dance Team, she is a part of student council, Dances on Competition Team at ARtistry in Motion Dance Studio, volunteers as an assistant at artistry in motion, and holds an outstanding gpa doing it all! She represents this school and community to the fullest!”

– Rock Springs High School Administration