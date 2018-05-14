RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Kayla Gonzales was nominated as one of the May Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

“Kayla Gonzales has been a positive member of Renaissance. She completed her pet project in honoring veterans with a luncheon and also completing the veteran mural.

She has documented all of the events we have had for Renaissance this year and put them into a slide show for the end of the year banquet. She is a great student and a hard worker.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration