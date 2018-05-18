RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Dylan While was nominated as one of the May Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

“Dylan While is a senior at Rock Springs High School and is actively involved in our theater program. Dylan has served as a publicity student leader, and has been instrumental in advertising for our program. He has arranged opportunities to speak at Sweetwater County School Board meeting, and has spoken at Chamber of Commerce meetings.

Dylan has given lots of his time and effort to making sure that RSHS theater is a success, and has volunteered time in our community. He currently is acting as a lead role in our spring musical Legally Blonde, and plays the role of the law professor Callahan.

We are certain that Dylan will graduate and continue to be a positive leader in society. We thank him for his model leadership at Rock Springs High School.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration