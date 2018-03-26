RSHS Invested Student of the Month

CJ Martinez was nominated as one of the March Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

“CJ has been involved in the theater for most of his tenure at Rock Springs High School. He has gained ore and more confidence as he has progressed throughout the years.

He is extremely talented in theater and acting, and has maintained passing grades in his academics. CJ’s personality is what really stands out.

He is charismatic and a positive role model to underclassmen. I know that CJ will continue his legacy when he graduates from Rock Springs High School.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration