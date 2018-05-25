RSHS Offers Bus Transportation From Four Locations for Graduation

ROCK SPRINGS — Parking is tight, so Rock Springs High School will be offering bus transportation to and from Rock Springs High School on the day of graduation, which is set for Saturday, May 26th at 10:00 am.

There will be two buses at each location and below is a list of the locations and times for buses to transport all of those that are interested in attending.

These are the four locations:

LDS Church (2055 Edgar Street @ 8:30am, 9:00am, & 9:30am)

Sweetwater Events Complex (3320 Yellowstone Rd @ 8:30am, 9:00am, & 9:30am)

Rock Springs Junior High (3500 Foothill Blvd. @ 8:30am, 9:00am, & 9:30am)

Walnut Elementary (1115 Walnut Street @ 8:30am, 9:00am, & 9:30am)

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Departure times will begin immediately following the ceremony in half hour increments tentatively scheduled for 11:30 am, 12:00 pm, and 12:30 pm.

If you have any further questions, please contact Rock Springs High School at 307-352-3440.