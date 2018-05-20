RSHS Places in Top Six at State Track & Field

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School track and field team traveled to Casper over the weekend for the Wyoming High School 4A State Track and Field meet. The three day meet took place from Thursday to Saturday, May 17-19.

The girls took fourth place with a total of 93.5 points. The boys totaled up 64.5 points to take sixth place.

The Lady Tigers came away with three state champions. Senior Bailee Radakovich won the 4A girl’s 400 meter dash with a time of 59.26.

Senior Selenda Cudney won the 4A girl’s long jump with a jump of 17 feet and 10.25 inches.

Sophomore Favour Wanjoku placed first in the 4A girl’s triple jump with a jump of 36 feet and 6.5 inches. Wanjoku’s jump scored her the best of the best title for girl’s triple jump across all classes.

The Tigers’ 1600 meter sprint medley relay team took first with a time of 3:37.60. junior Erick Salcido, senior Jaeden Carnahan, junior Damon Longfellow, and junior David Medina not only finished first, but they set the 4A boys state record in the event.

Check out RSHS’ full individual results below.

Girl’s Results



200 Meter Dash

7. Selena Cudney 27.49

8. Favour Wanjoku 28.01

400 Meter Dash

1. Bailee Radakovich 59.26

800 Meter Run

5. Bailee Radakovich 2:19.26

1600 Meter Run

5. Shaunti Longfellow 5:23.87

6. Hanna Shuler 5:27.20

3200 Meter Run

3. Hanna Shuler 11:49.63

300 Meter Hurdles

— Jenae Ramirez DQ

4×100 Meter Relay

3. Rock Springs High School 1) Selena Cudney 2) Jenae Ramirez 3) Rachel Shuler 4) Favour Wanjoku 50.56

4×400 Meter Relay

5. Rock Springs High School 1) Shaunti Longfellow 2) Jenae Ramirez 3) Hanna Shuler 4) Bailee Radakovich 4:11.16

4×800 Meter Relay

2. Rock Springs High School 1) Shaunti Longfellow 2) Hanna Shuler 3) Hanna Crockett 4) Bailee Radakovich 9:47.12

1600 Meter Sprint Medley Relay

3. Rock Springs High School 1) Selena Cudney 2) Rachel Shuler 3) Jenae Ramirez 4) Shaunti Longfellow 4:23.58

Long Jump

1. Selena Cudney 17-10.25

2. Favour Wanjoku 17-05.75





Triple Jump

1. Favour Wanjoku 36-06.50

13. Cali Pollastro 32-09.25

High Jump

3. Cali Pollastro 5-02.00

Discus Throw

5. Courtney Smith 114-07

7. Brixen Mathis 112-04

15. Emily Quigley 105-09

Shot Put

10. Courtney Smith 36-01.50

Girl’s Team Scores

Central High School 120 Laramie High School 101 Sheridan High School 97.50 Rock Springs High School 93.50 Kelly Walsh High School 74 Thunder Basin High School 58 Natrona County High School 40 East High School 27 Jackson Hole High School 25 Green River High School 22 Campbell County High Schoo 19 Evanston High School 14 South High School 7

Boy’s Results



200 Meter Dash

10. Erick Salcido 23.28

11. Jaeden Carnahan 23.37

16. Kevin Mei 24.18

400 Meter Dash

6. Damon Longfellow 51.41

800 Meter Run

2. David Medina 1:56.67

4. Parker Jones 1:58.73

1600 Meter Run

5. Parker Jones 4:30.61

6. David Medina 4:30.62

14. Jayson Caudell 4:44.76

110 Meter Hurdles

7. Cole Goich 16.40

9. Seth Hymas 16.95

300 Meter Hurdles

8. Erick Salcido 44.32

9. Cole Goich 42.23

10. Seth Hymas 42.27

4×100 Meter Relay

5. Rock Springs High School 1) Favor Okere 2) Hunter Hanson 3) Jaeden Carnahan 4) Erick Salcido 44.42

4×400 Meter Relay

5. Rock Springs High School 1) Hunter Hanson 2) Jaeden Carnahan 3) Parker Jones 4) Damon Longfellow 3:29.51

4×800 Meter Relay

2. Rock Springs High School 1) Parker Jones 2) Shane Ramsey 3) Damon Longfellow 4) David Medina 8:02.82





1600 Sprint Medley Relay

1. Rock Springs High School 1) Erick Salcido 2) Jaeden Carnahan 3) Damon Longfellow 4) David Medina 3:37.60

Long Jump

12. Hunter Hanson 20-10.00

15. Seth Hymas 19-09.75

Triple Jump

15. Hunter Hanson 40-02.25

High Jump

4. Favor Okere 6-00.00

— Emmanuel Odogwu NH

— Derek Lionberger NH

Discus Throw

3. Zach Geffre 135-02

Shot Put

7. Coleman Welsh 48-01.00

10. Zach Geffre 44-09.25

Boy’s Team Scores