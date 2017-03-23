RSHS Players Honored for Work on the Basketball Court

ROCK SPRINGS – While another season on the court has concluded, several Tigers and Lady Tigers were honored for their efforts this season.

After averaging over 20 points per game, 3.5 assists, 3.3 steals and just under three rebounds a game, Trevor Hautala was named 4A West Conference Player of the year. Despite his efforts on the court, Hautala was quick to thank everyone around him this season.

“It’s an honor to be named 4A west player of the year, it was one of my goals at the beginning of the season,” Hautala said. “Thanks to my coaches. They made it possible for me to reach that goal and every goal I set out to get by the end of the season. Also thanks to my teammates for having a lot of confidence in me and trusting me to make the right plays. Also, for getting me open for open looks and hitting the open shots when they were open. Without these guys, none of this would have been possible.”

Hautala was also honored with All-Conference and All-State for his efforts. Hautala said he has not made any decisions about his future on the court yet.

Also being named All-Conference and All-State was Kelby Kramer. The future Montana Griz finished his senior season averaging 13.3 points per game and led the conference on the boards with 11.1 rebounds per game. Kramer also finished with three blocks a game on the season.

Freshman Kael Mikkelson had a strong second half of the season and was key in the Tigers run in post-season play. His 9.6 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists per game earned the young Tigers second team All-Conference.