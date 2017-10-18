RSHS Receives Third Consecutive Superior Rating at State Marching Festival

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Marching Band marched their way to a third consecutive Superior rating at the Wyoming State Marching Festival on Saturday, October 14, in Casper.

The Superior rating is the highest rating a band can receive.

“The RSHS band had a very good performance, earning our third consecutive rating,” RSHS band director Brian Redmond said. “We received high marks and great comments from the adjudicators.”

Redmond received the Sweetwater County School District #1 Teacher of the Year honor earlier this year on September 28.

The State Festival

Twenty marching bands from around the state performed at the festival on Saturday. Rock Springs was one of twelve marching bands to receive Superior ratings at this year’s State Marching Festival.

The other eight bands received Excellent ratings, Green River High School being one of them.

Ratings

The bands are rated on a scale from one to five, one being Superior, which is the highest tier of the rating scale.