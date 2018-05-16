RSHS Seniors Take Care Packages to Chemo Patients

ROCK SPRINGS — Six Rock Springs High School seniors from the Health Academy took over 400 items to help children undergoing chemotherapy at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The students, which put this initiative together as their senior project, have fundraised more than $900.

To do so, they hosted a paint night at the high school and put together a well-attended cornhole tournament the week of Homecoming.

“This year, we fundraised a lot of money to put together these packages to help kids relieve some of their pain or worries while they are going through chemotherapy at the hospital,” said Fatima Robles, one of the seniors.

The items include hats, neck pillows, arts and craft supplies, movies, books, and candies because chemo patients get a bad taste in their mouth.

“We had to fundraise a lot to get this going. We had a lot of school and community support, so we’d like to thank the community,” said Sarye Thomas, one of the seniors.

The seniors who took part in this project include Amanda Borders, Fatima Robles, Brooklynne Stauffer, Sarye Thomas, Brady Arnoldi, and Liz Peppard.