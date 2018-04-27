RSHS Soccer Player Signs With WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs High School senior student-athlete Kingdom Wanjoku signed his national letter of intent on Sunday, April 15, to play soccer at Western Wyoming Community College after his high school graduation.



Childhood Dream

Playing soccer at the collegiate level is a childhood dream for Wanjoku.

“I’ve wanted to play college soccer since I was 12,” Wanjoku said. “It’s been a passion of mine since then.”



Rock Springs High School

Wanjoku looked at University of Montana in Bozeman, and the University of Wyoming before deciding on WWCC.

“The financial aspect played a big role in my decision. I wanted to stay closer to home and be comfortable as I take a step into college,” he said.



Putting in the Work

Wanjoku hopes to bring a hard work ethic to WWCC’s soccer program.

“I plan to give it all I’ve got and to put in effort in all I do, on and off the field,” Wanjoku said.





As for continuing his collegiate soccer career once his two years at WWCC are over, he said it depends on how well he plays at Western, and how much he’s willing to push himself in the years to come.

Wanjoku plans to major in biology.