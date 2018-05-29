RSHS Soccer Players Earn All State and Conference Honors

ROCK SPRINGS– The votes for all conference and all state are in, and several Rock Springs High School soccer players received these honors.

Seven Lady Tigers earned 4A West All Conference honors, and three of those girls received 4A All State honors as well.

Four Tigers earned 4A West All Conference honors, and two of them earned 4A All State honors.

Rock Springs High School

Girls 4A West All Conference

Alyssa Bedard (All-Conference in 2017)

Rylee Berry

Kia Comstock (All-Conference in 2017)

Margaret Hamilton (All-Conference in 2017)

Kristin McCrann

Annika Syvrud (All-Conference in 2017)

Alyssa Vigil (All-Conference in 2017)

Girls 4A All State

Alyssa Bedard (All-State in 2017)

Rylee Berry

Margaret Hamilton (All-State in 2017)





Boys 4A West All Conference

Eduardo Bravo

Nic Kautzman (All-Conference in 2017)

Nick Nelson

Luswin Trujillo

Boys 4A All State