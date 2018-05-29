RSHS Soccer Players Earn All State and Conference Honors

ROCK SPRINGS– The votes for all conference and all state are in, and several Rock Springs High School soccer players received these honors.
Seven Lady Tigers earned 4A West All Conference honors, and three of those girls received 4A All State honors as well.
Four Tigers earned 4A West All Conference honors, and two of them earned 4A All State honors.
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Girls 4A West All Conference
- Alyssa Bedard (All-Conference in 2017)
- Rylee Berry
- Kia Comstock (All-Conference in 2017)
- Margaret Hamilton (All-Conference in 2017)
- Kristin McCrann
- Annika Syvrud (All-Conference in 2017)
- Alyssa Vigil (All-Conference in 2017)
Girls 4A All State
- Alyssa Bedard (All-State in 2017)
- Rylee Berry
- Margaret Hamilton (All-State in 2017)
Boys 4A West All Conference
- Eduardo Bravo
- Nic Kautzman (All-Conference in 2017)
- Nick Nelson
- Luswin Trujillo
Boys 4A All State
- Eduardo Bravo
- Luswin Trujillo