RSHS Sophomores Meet With Public Service Professionals

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sheriff Mike Lowell (right center), Lieutenant John Grossnickle, and Sergeant Harold Hamilton of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office met with Rock Springs High School sophomores – including Theron Bryant, left, and Jeremiah Jensen, far left – enrolled in the school’s Fire, Law & Leadership Academy after a series of presentations from local criminal justice system, firefighting, and emergency response professionals in Rock Springs on Wednesday.

The RSHS Career Academies – which also encompasses the Energy Resource Academy and the Health Occupations Career Academy – introduce students in grades 10 through 12 to a range of career opportunities in industry, business, and public service, with special emphasis on verbal and written communication, problem-solving, and improved teamwork skills.

Other speakers at Wednesday’s event included representatives from the Rock Springs Police and Fire Departments, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Sweetwater Joint Communications Center, the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Sweetwater County Emergency Management, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, the BLM and Sweetwater County Fire Departments, District Court Judge Nena James, and Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones.