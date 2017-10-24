RSHS Sports Schedule for October 26-28

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School football team, volleyball team, and swimming and diving team are competing in their first competitions outside of their regular seasons this week.

Rock Springs High School

RSHS Football

Rock Springs lost their final regular season game on the road last Friday, October 20, against the Natrona County Mustangs. After their loss, they received the 4A sixth seeding for the playoffs.

The Tigers football team will be playing their first-round playoff game this Friday, October 27, in Cheyenne against Cheyenne East, the 4A number three seed team. Kickoff will be at 6 pm.

RSHS Volleyball

The RSHS volleyball team split their last two conference games of the season, losing to Evanston, but beating Jackson Hole, on October 20 and 21, respectively. The Tigers received the number five seed for the regional tournament.

The Tigers will travel to Casper this weekend to play at the Wyoming 4A West Regional Tournament, hosted at Natrona County High School. Rock Springs will play the number four seed Evanston on Friday, October 20, at 1 pm.

RSHS Girls Swimming and Diving

The Rock Springs swimming and diving team competed at the 4A West Conference Meet on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, in Green River, in which they placed third.

This Thursday, October 26, the Tigers will be competing at the Last Chance Meet in Green River. This meet is the last chance for the girls to qualify for the state championships, which is November 3 and 4, at Gillette.

Teams attending the meet are Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Lyman, Kemmerer, and Sublette County. Last Chance starts at 4 pm.