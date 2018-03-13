RSHS Student Invites School Board to Participate in Walkout

ROCK SPRINGS — Riley Skorcz , a junior at Rock Springs High School, appeared before the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees at their Monday evening meeting to invite board members to participate in the planned walkout scheduled for 10 am on Wednesday, March 14.

The RSHS walkout is part of a nationwide event aimed at drawing attention to the need to improve school safety. Skorcz is the chief organizer for the walkout event at RSHS.

Although other participating schools across the country may be using the walkout event as a way to protest against guns, Skorcz said that the local RSHS walkout is going to avoid political issues other than the prime concern.

“This is about school safety; it’s not about gun control,” Skorcz said.

Skorcz acknowledged that emergency procedures are already in place at the high school, but she said that the existing measures are insufficient.

“Lockdown procedures are no longer enough,” Skorcz said.

Sometimes law enforcement officials may have advance warning about a particular individual who may be planning an attack, but “nine times out of 10 you’re not going to have advance warning,” Skorcz added.

There will be a moment of silence during the RSHS walkout, Skorcz said.

The walkout will last for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 lives lost on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

Natrona County High School and Laramie County School District No. 1 have planned similar walkouts.

According to a recent news release, which Skorcz reiterated at the school board meeting, students participating in the walkout will sign a pledge to (1) say something if they see something, (2) be a friend to those who need one, and (3) help keep their classrooms safe.

There will be a donation box set up at the walkout to help the families of the Parkland victims with medical expenses and funeral costs.

School board trustees listened carefully to Skorcz’s presentation but did not offer any reactions.