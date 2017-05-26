RSHS Students Raise Funds for New RSPD K9

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a press release on Rock Springs High School Fire, Law, and Leadership Academy students fundraising efforts that culminated today when the students presented a check to the RSPD to be used fro a new K9.

Seniors Samantha Moore, Brianna Robertson, and Madi Chidester began their senior project in December and have been working to raise the money needed for a new K9 Officer. The group was able to raise over $5,000 dollars for the Rock Springs Police Department through a Go Fund Me account and other fundraising activities in the community.

The project started when the students learned of the need that RSPD had for purchasing a new K9 during their time job shadowing at the department. They were able to spend time with one of RSPD’s current K9’s, Gunner. 12-year old Gunner was nearing the end of his career when the project began and is now only weeks away from retirement. Gunner had a large enough impact to motivate these seniors to do something for the police department and their community by taking on this fundraising project.

Today, the seniors presented the Rock Springs Police Department with a check for $5,220 to help the department purchase a new K9 for our program. Chief Pacheco said the seniors efforts were greatly appreciated and were a great help to the police department. Chief Pacheco estimated the cost of purchasing and training a police K-9 at $18,000. A private donation made it possible to purchase our first new K-9 Officer and the fundraising efforts received today will go toward the purchase and training of a second K9.

Thank you to these seniors on their efforts and determination to help raise this money. The impact that you’ve had on our department will continue to be seen throughout the community with the new police K-9’s.