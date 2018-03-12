RSHS Students To Participate In Walkout

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Rock Springs High School, a student walkout is planned for March 14, 2018.

According to the post, the protest is not second amendment related but focuses on school safety and student responsibility.

During the walkout, Rock Springs High School will be providing a safe, supervised space for this event to occur.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the school, students who follow the student code of conduct; stay in the supervised spaces and return to class at the end of the 17 minutes will not be subject to disciplinary consequences.