RSHS Swimmer Signs with Morningside College

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs High School senior student-athlete Ron DeFauw signed his national letter of intent today to swim at Morningside College in the fall.

DeFauw started competitively swimming at six-years-old and said, “swimming on the collegiate level has been a childhood dream ever since I started swimming.”

DeFauw checked out a few other schools including Notre Dame College and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater before deciding on Morningside, which is in Sioux City, Iowa.

“We liked the coach and we liked the atmosphere,” DeFauw said.



Father and Son Duo

He said Morningside’s coach resembles the head swimming coach at RSHS, which happens to be DeFauw’s dad, Ron DeFauw Sr. The father and son duo “have a special relationship when it comes to my athletics,” DeFauw said.

“Sure we have our fights at home, but once we hit practice we couldn’t be more in sync. Every word he’s said has made me stronger, faster, and smarter. I wouldn’t be the athlete or person I am today without his guidance as a coach,” he said.







Making an Impact Early

The times DeFauw has recorded in his events at RSHS would set the school records at Morningside, so he will be able to make an impact early on.

DeFauw will be Morningside’s “primary distance freestyler,” Coach DeFauw said.

“It was a long and stressful process looking through schools and scholarships. I’m very glad I’ve signed with one that I will be successful with,” DeFauw said.

He is currently undecided on what to major in.