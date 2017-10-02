RSHS Swimming and Diving Place Second at Home Meet

ROCK SPRINGS—The Rock Springs Tigers swimming and diving team competed at a home meet on Saturday, September 30, against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Meet Results

Rock Springs took second place at Saturday’s meet against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

Rock Springs’ ‘A’ relay team took third place in the 200-yard medley relay.

Payton Miller took second place in the 200-yard freestyle, and Whitney Anderson took fourth.

Tanner Miller took second place in the 200-yard individual medley. Brixen Mathis took eighth and Kadynce Brown took ninth.

Shelby Aldred took fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle. Aubrie Martinez took eighth.

Ali Lange took first place in the 1-meter diving, and Enshawntae Rall took fifth.

Addy Hernandez took second place in the 100-yard butterfly. Kadynce Brown took eighth.

Shelby Aldred took third place in the 100-yard freestyle. Aubrie Martinez took seventh.

Payton Miller took second place in the 500-yard freestyle, and Holly Haselhuhn took fifth.

Rock Springs’ ‘A’ relay team took third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Addy Hernandez took first place in the 100-yard backstroke, and Whitney Anderson took third.

Tanner Miller took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke. Brixen Mathis took seventh.

Rock Springs’ ‘A’ relay team took fourth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Team Rankings: