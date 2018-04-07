RSHS Takes Third at 2018 Southwest Boys Soccer Invite [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys soccer team took third place at the 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Boys Soccer Invite this weekend in Green River.

Rock Springs beat Lander, 4-3 with a 5-4 shootout, in the third place match to claim the trophy.

The Tigers beat Douglas 6-0 on Friday. They then won 5-3 over Torrington.

They dropped their first game on Saturday to Worland, 3-2 with a 4-2 shootout.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Check out some photos of the RSHS boys soccer team in their third place game against Lander below.















































