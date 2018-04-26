RSHS Takes Third at Morgan Invitational in Utah

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School track and field team made the trip to Morgan, Utah on Saturday, April 21, to compete in the 2018 Morgan Invitational.

Other Wyoming teams that competed at the meet include Green River, Farson-Eden, Mountain View, and Kemmerer.

Both the RSHS boy’s and girl’s team took third place at the invitational.

Check out the results below.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

2. Erick Salcido 11.35

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

1. Erick Salcido 23.14

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

2. Damon Longfellow 51.68

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

3. Parker Jones 2:05.98

7. Shane Ramsey 2:08.95

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

2. Parker Jones 4:38.04

23. Jayson Caudell 4:57.43

45. Kolin McIrvin 5:14.50

49. Dominik McCall 5:23.41

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

10. Jayson Caudell 10:30.95

23. Kolin McIrvin 11:06.65

28. Dominik McCall 11:23.49

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles

6. Cole Goich 16.20

7. Seth Hymas 16.66

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles

6. Cole Goich 43.23

7. Seth Hymas 43.30

Boy’s 4×400 Meter Relay

1. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 3:36.90

Boy’s Long Jump

6. Seth Hymas 19-06.75

29. Shane Ramsey 17-07.00

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Morgan HS 72 .5

2. Bear River High School 72

3. Rock Springs HS-WY 65

4. Layton HS 61 .5

5. Mountain View HS 54

6. Copper Hills HS 46 .5

7. Clearfield HS 40 .5

8. Green River HS WY 40

9. East 26

10. Davis HS 24

10. Ben Lomond HS 24

12. Farson HS 17

13. Big Piney HS 13

14. North Summit HS 12

15. Judge Memorial CHS 11

16. Layton Christian Acad. 10

16. Juan Diego Catholic HS 10

18. Kemmerer 9 .5

19. Tabiona HS 6

19. Rowland Hall 6

21. Duchesne HS 1 .5

22. Park City HS 1

22. South Summit High School 1



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girl’s Results



Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

41. Rachel Shuler 14.11

48. Erin Poyer 14.38

Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

2. Favour Wanjoku 26.55

10. Jenae Ramirez 27.38

15. Shaunti Longfellow 28.01

32. Rachel Shuler 29.13

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

4. Bailee Radakovich 1:01.88

8. Shaunti Longfellow 1:03.34

Girl’s 800 Meter Run

2. Bailee Radakovich 2:26.79

12. Hanna Shuler 2:37.57

17. Hanna Crockett 2:42.71

19. Erin Poyer 2:43.08

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

22. Ashlyn Wolfe 6:09.30

28. Scarlett Sisemore 6:19.00

Girl’s 3200 Meter Run

4. Hanna Shuler 12:08.30

16. Scarlett Sisemore 13:18.26

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

3. Jenae Ramirez 49.14

Girl’s 4×400 Meter Relay

3. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 4:16.51

Girl’s High Jump

16. Erin Poyer 4-02.00

24. Courtney Smith 4-00.00

Girl’s Shot Put

1. Courtney Smith 37-09.00

7. Emily Quigley 32-05.00

9. Megan Bradford 31-06.00

19. Brixen Mathis 29-05.00

Girl’s Discus

3. Brixen Mathis 107-11

5. Courtney Smith 107-08

6. Emily Quigley 107-04

16. Megan Bradford 88-08

Girl’s Team Scores

1. Layton HS 94

2. North Summit HS 78

3. Rock Springs HS-WY 64

4. Bear River High School 59

5. Copper Hills HS 58

6. Morgan HS 53

7. Clearfield HS 44

8. Big Piney HS 39

9. Mountain View HS 37

10. Judge Memorial CHS 24

11. Duchesne HS 18

12. Tabiona HS 10

13. Saint Joseph Catholic High 9

14. Green River HS WY 6

14. Juan Diego Catholic HS 6

14. Manila HS 6

14. Rowland Hall 6

18. Kemmerer 5

19. Park City HS 4

20. Ben Lomond HS 2

21. Farson HS 1

21. Davis HS 1