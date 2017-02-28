RSHS Theater Prodigy to Perform Fundraising Concert

Jaiden Collins is 16 years old and sang at Carnegie Hall in New York City last year.

She has been in 23 musical theater productions to date, including a lead in last year’s Western Wyoming Community College production of “The Addams Family.”

A Young Start

Collins has been singing since she was three years old. Her first audience was a group of her mother’s friends who were there to play Bunco.

“I would just start singing for them. I don’t even think I asked,” said Collins. She also recalls singing to an airplane full of people when flying to Canada with her dad.

When Collins was 6 years old, her mother got her involved with her first musical theater production. She was hooked.

“I did every one that I could ever since then,” said Collins.

Twenty three musicals later, Collins has her eyes set on Broadway–and not the one in downtown Rock Springs. She participates in choir, drama club, theater productions, and piano.

“I know it’s crazy, but I really want to be on Broadway. That is my main goal,” said Collins.

The Trip

One of the ways Collins hopes to make it to New York is through developing her skills.

At Rock Springs High School, some of the band, choir, and theater students are planning to attend musical workshops in Disneyland.

Collins said she would have to opportunity to work with Disneyland actors. “I think it’s going to be beneficial to learn from actors who have to be in character every single day working in front of thousands of little kids,” said Collins.

She also looks forward to the dancing workshops, “where I can learn what I need to work on more so that I can be a better actor in the future.”

The participants of the choral workshops reportedly will sing the background music for an upcoming movie.

To attend these workshops, Collins needs to raise about $1,000 to meet her fundraising goal.

The Concert

The idea of a concert came about because Collins didn’t enjoy fundraising in past years.

Collins decided that this year she would put on a concert at Broadway Theater to raise those funds.

“I wanted to give back to the community a little bit. That way I am raising money and also giving the community something in return—singing for them,” said Collins.

Like when she was three years old, Collins still just loves to sing for people.

“I love that I get to make people happy. It’s so great when you get out on stage and you feel the audience’s presence and it feeds your energy,” said Collins. “I really hope the community will come and support this.”