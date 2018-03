ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Tigers Rhythm and Dance Team competed at the 2018 State Spirit competition yesterday in Casper, in which the girls placed first in 4A Jazz and second in 4A Hip-Hop.



Rock Springs High School

The TRDT took first in 4A Jazz with 87.167 points.

The girls also took second place in 4A Hip-Hop with 86.333 points. Kelly Walsh finished first with 91 points. Green River took third with 84.333 points.