RSHS Tigers Volleyball Sweeps Jackson Hole Broncs

ROCK SPRINGS—The Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball team beat the Jackson Hole Broncs in three games on Saturday, September 30.

The Tigers now have a 2-3 conference record, after beating the Broncs on Saturday. Rock Springs handled the Jackson volleyball team easily, only letting them score 44 points throughout the entire match.

Rock Springs High School

The Tigers won the first game 25-16, and they carried their momentum for the rest of the match.

They won the second game 25-20, which was the most amount of points the Tigers let the Broncs receive.

Rock Springs finished the match tough, beating the Broncs in the third game 25-8.

The Tigers’ Upcoming Match

The Tigers will face off with the Green River Wolves for the second time this season on Wednesday, October 4, for the Dig Pink: Serving Up a Cure game.

The last time these rivals played was in Green River, where the Tigers won in five games. The Dig Pink game will take place at the Rock Springs High School gymnasium. The Freshman will play at 3 pm, Sophomores at 4 pm, JV at 5 pm, and Varsity at 6 pm.